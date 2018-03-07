Letter: Boycott guns

After careful consideration about what I can do to effect gun legislation, my wallet carries weight.
I can no longer shop at any stores that sell guns. Too bad, I really like Ranch and Home, Fred Meyer and True Value stores.
Our legislators are not listening to “We the People” regarding common sense gun legislation.
Perhaps pressure from businesses will make them listen.
Assault rifles have no place outside military or police institutions.
Protect our kids and all public spaces — make getting a gun not so easy for angry souls; better background checks and longer waiting period for all guns.
We can fix this; it is not a bipartisan issue.
This isn’t an attack on your right to bear arms if you are a sane adult.
Until legislation fixes this, I don’t shop at gun-carrying stores. I don’t want to contribute to the problem.
#BoycottStoresSellingGuns
Cindy Jewell, West Richland
