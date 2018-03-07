Letter: Secure our schools

I am deeply saddened by the school shooting in Florida and the many other such shootings that have occurred over the last several years. The reason I am so saddened by these incidences and the tragic loss of life is because they are preventable.
During my 35 years in law enforcement and the two years I spent in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, I learned what’s really necessary to stop this tragic loss of life, and it doesn’t have anything to do with gun control. Gun control is a lie being promoted by the liberal left and would never work. We could stop this slaughter by implementing two, maybe three things.
First, we need to put armed guards in our schools, preferably retired law enforcement or military who have demonstrated their proficiency with a firearm. Then we must control the entry and exit points of the school. Doing one without the other is a waste of time.
The third and final thing is install metal detectors at the main entrances of the schools where possible. If we harden our schools as targets, we can stop 99.9 percent of these shootings.
Kenneth L. Taylor, Kennewick
