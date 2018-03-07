Letter: Better leaders, not more guns

The response, of our lawmakers, to the latest in a string of horrific shootings is to foster a ban on bump stocks, consider restricting magazine size, age limits and maybe background checks. That’s an anemic response by impotent politicians to the carnage; it is like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic to keep it from sinking!
Why is it that special interests are so strong that we must suffer the violent deaths of loved ones? Shouldn’t we be protected from gun violence? Why do our schools have to have security fences, metal detectors, armed guards and now gun-slinging teachers? Why can’t lawmakers craft laws that protect us and still allow responsible gun ownership?
In 1996, Congress passed the Dickey Amendment, which prevented the CDC from conducting in-depth studies on gun violence so we can’t even address root causes; it’s a lot more than assault weapons.
Gun violence should be a campaign issue. If our elected representatives cannot make laws that protect us, then we should use the one day we have a voice and vote them out. Special interests have their ear the rest of the time.
Don Sebelien, Pasco
Comments