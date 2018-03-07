Letter: Society needs to change

The shooting in Florida compels action. Clearly there are murderers preying on our schools. Time to install aggressive proactive security screening systems in our schools.
We do not expect people with mental illness or weapons access to respect our communal space on airplanes or courthouses. The idea that we need tighter gun controls is not going to keep guns out of the hands of citizenry and their children. Purchasing laws are irrelevant when kids are bringing guns from home to school. There was an incident at Enterprise Middle School last week. Schools need to become as secure as an airport. We cannot keep sending our innocent children and staff members pursuing education into a random shooting range.
Our culture has shifted. Our homes are saturated with guns. Mental health vulnerabilities now have access to a continual stream of virtual violence and training materials online as hours and hours are spent warping video games into military training exercises. Our promotion of evolution has cheapened life. Our popular movies showcase every iteration of violence imaginable.
It is time to proactively eliminate the risk of murder in schools by keeping all weapons out of the school by aggressive screening and armed guards at entrances.
Shelly Hansen, RID certified ASL Interpreter RID#12877, DSHS Level 5, West Richland
