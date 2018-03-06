Letter: Info meetings set for fire district bond

Benton County Fire District 4 recently updated its website (www.bcfd4.org) to reflect the apparatus housed at our two stations. I’m sharing this so our taxpayers know what they have invested in to save lives and property.
Every 20 years, our community has supported building a fire station to improve response times. We’re at that benchmark now based on population growth. We likely will ask our community to consider a bond during the August Primary Election to build and equip a station and replace three fire engines that are aging out of service.
The bond would be for 20 years or less, and cost 28 cents per $1,000 of assessed value ($7 per month for the owner of a $300,000 home). Join us for one of the meetings to learn more at 6 p.m. March 22 or April 5 at Station 420, 2604 Bombing Range Road.
If meetings aren’t your thing, visit our website or visit a fire station to show your children the fire trucks, water tenders and other apparatus. My grandchildren love doing this, and it creates wonderful family memories.
Chief Bill Whealan, Benton County Fire District #4, West Richland
