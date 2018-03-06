Letter: Throw away throwback leaders

Trump is a throwback politician. He doesn’t belong in this century.
His “solutions” are from another era. Arm teachers. Allow the mentally ill to again have access to guns. Give North Korea — a nuclear power — a “bloody nose” to keep it in check. Give tax breaks to the wealthy to implement the long discredited trickle down theory. Return to the 1950s by dismantling healthcare programs and other segments of the social safety net such as Medicare and Social Security. And the typical GOP elected official just follows along.
With these discredited policies at the federal level, some states are looking inward for solutions. Oregon has passed legislation to remove guns from domestic partners who have restraining orders against them. Half of Oregon’s gun deaths come from that situation. Several Northeast states are moving into a consortium arrangement to share firearms-related information to close gaps in their systems. Several states are looking into the possibility of providing universal healthcare for their citizens.
The old policies neither “insure domestic tranquility” nor “promote the general welfare” as outlined in the Preamble to the Constitution.
We need to find and elect better, forward-looking candidates to lead us. This set isn’t doing the job.
Richard Reuther, Pasco
