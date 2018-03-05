Letter: Risking the east

Well, our west side Sen. Patty Murray has shown once again that she is willing to risk the well-being of Eastern Washington by continuing to call for more study on removing the Snake River damns.
Like the rest of the environmental extremists on the west side, she just chooses to ignore that there is a working agreement in place that addresses the salmon issue.
This agreement was hammered out by the tribes and the other major players of concern, including her Obama administration.
It is pretty simple: if we need more fish, fire up a couple of new hatcheries to grow more fish. Use only “native” breeding stock if that is a concern.
It is so simple that even an honest career politician should be able to figure it out!
Bob Cummings, West Richland
