Letter: Just 1 life

Liberals who have the courage to trade liberty for security in order to prevent gun violence should be celebrated, rather than mocked.
After all, they wholeheartedly supported the passage of the Patriot Act, never objected to searches and seizures without warrants or to the indefinite detention of prisoners suspected of terrorism.
Never did the ACLU complain that “no-fly lists” were discriminatory and ineffective in preventing terrorist attacks.
More recently, liberals demanded that Apple assist the government in unlocking a dead terrorist’s cell phone, without regard for how privacy rights in this country could be affected.
Never miss a local story.
Truly, liberals have caught the vision of abdicating Constitutional protections for the good of society, and this vision extends beyond the Second Amendment.
Imagine how safe our children would be if police weren’t hampered by the Fourth Amendment in discovering and disrupting illegal activities.
Imagine the power of silencing any speech to which we objected.
Don’t care about gun rights? Don’t worry, because when the government seeks to limit your rights to things you do care about, liberals will teach you how to surrender those rights for the common good.
Remember, if even one life can be saved, the sacrifice will be worth it.
Nathan Dirkmaat, Richland
Comments