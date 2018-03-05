Letter: NRA shows the way to safe schools

I join those with heavy hearts after learning of another school shooting.
Nothing is more sacred than protecting our children.
Wayne LaPierre of the NRA recently spoke at the CPAC conference.
I am not a member of the NRA nor own a firearm, but respect those that do.
Never miss a local story.
He indicated that we have failures in our mental health system, school security and the FBI.
He believes the socialists in our country immediately call for gun laws and demonize the NRA.
In fact, its the NRA that has led America’s safety by sponsoring the “instant check system.”
Unfortunately some states do not comply with the law.
Many killers are passing background checks because names are missing from the database. Felons who try to purchase are not prosecuted.
LaPierre’s approach is:
- put armed security in every school,
- fix the broken mental health system,
- enforce existing federal laws,
- prosecute dangerous people when they try to buy guns and
- put every prohibitive person in the system.
For those (Hollywood types and legislators) who state armed security doesn’t work, maybe they should set the example by eliminating their security.
No change is simply not an option.
Donald Havre, Richland
Comments