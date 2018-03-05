Letter: Basic safety trumps gun rights

Should the right of the few outweigh the need for the safety of many? Is it time for change in America? Change that could save the lives of our children, friends, and colleagues?
Mass shooting after mass shooting has occurred. They seemingly have become the way of life in America.
Recently in Florida, 14 young adults’ lives were taken.
These young men and women never had the chance to graduate from high school, to experience college, or sadly, even go to their own senior prom.
They never had the chance to have a future.
These opportunities were stolen from all of them, at the hand of an individual who abused a system that prefers sustaining a principle over the literal lives of our own citizens.
The time for change is upon us.
It is time to place restrictions on the abused and irresponsible nature of our gun laws.
It is time to set our priorities straight as a nation, and they start at the basic safety of our people.
Derek Gunter, Richland
