Letter: Amendment power

Americans are divided on the question of gun ownership. Millions own guns and other millions hate that.
The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
All office holders and law enforcement officers swear to uphold and protect the Constitution.
But, in Congress and many state legislatures, laws and regulations have been promoted and passed that do indeed infringe on this right.
Frequently, the courts hold those laws and regulations unconstitutional.
The framers of the Constitution provided a way out of our gun ownership/control dilemma.
It is the amendment procedure in Article V.
Two-thirds of both houses of Congress can propose an amendment, and an affirmative vote of three-quarters of the state legislatures can add it to the Constitution.
Anti-gunners should propose a constitutional amendment to repeal the Second Amendment and then work on Congress and their state legislatures to pass it.
Let the democratic process work within the bounds of the Constitution.
Propose Second Amendment repeal and see how much support it gets.
David Bergland, Kennewick
