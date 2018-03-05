Letter: Capital gains tax wrong

In regards to the House budget replacing property taxes with capital gains tax
The Washington legislature have already been advised that this tax is unconstitutional.
The rate must be uniform, so does that mean if I have a capital gains loss that the state will refund 7 percent of my losses?
I believe that this is a delaying tactic to keep from satisfying the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Never miss a local story.
The legislators need to design a process that will stand up to the constitution and do it soon, as $100,000 per day fine is a tremendous waste of state income.
Who gets the money from the fine?
The article also stated “ projections showing a strong economy boosting state tax collections by $1.3 billion more than expected through 2021.”
Gee I wonder why all of a sudden we’re getting an increase in expected revenues for the next three years.
Carl Wheeler, Richland
Comments