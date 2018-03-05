Letter: Also laughing

In response to: “Thanks for the laughs, Trump haters” (Letters, 2/23).
I also laugh, when Trump supporters claim the moral high ground while they:
- praise the horrid words/actions of our corrupt, lecherous, egotistical president,
- support bloated military budgets and congressional benefits and decry relatively low cost social programs helping the needy,
- are blinded by anti-abortion activistism that’s misinformed rhetoric, leaving them to ignore Planned Parenthood’s family planning and sex education services resulted in the lowest abortion rates on record by educating rather than mongering fear,
- relieve wealthy individuals and corporations of their social obligation to pay back into society and call it tax reform,
- defend unfit people’s right to access guns by mocking victims of school shootings
- pretend their gun collection will prevent the government doing exactly what it is already doing,
- rant about losing their First Amendment right to NOT be silenced by government because Twitter deleted thousands of “bots” who fed their biases with lies.
But while their laughter is sadistic, mine is bittersweet, as I consider the nation we could be if Trump supporters cared more for humanity than for their precious, malicious ignorance.
Mike Wilson, Richland
