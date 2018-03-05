Letters to the Editor

Letter: Morning musings

March 05, 2018 03:34 PM

Just a few of my musings after reading Tri-City Herald:

Murray ... wrong side every-time!

E-DUIs ... how about stopping a few speeders!

Editorial cartoons ... more than a little one-sided!

Students ... you have a job, to learn and refuse to be brainwashed. Protests do not accomplish anything!

Carbon tax ... Washington would be the first to impose a such a tax on its citizens.

Terrible, especially after it was voted down by those citizens.

Respectfully, or maybe not, submitted.

Earl Martin, Kennewick

