Letter: Morning musings

Just a few of my musings after reading Tri-City Herald:
Murray ... wrong side every-time!
E-DUIs ... how about stopping a few speeders!
Editorial cartoons ... more than a little one-sided!
Students ... you have a job, to learn and refuse to be brainwashed. Protests do not accomplish anything!
Carbon tax ... Washington would be the first to impose a such a tax on its citizens.
Terrible, especially after it was voted down by those citizens.
Respectfully, or maybe not, submitted.
Earl Martin, Kennewick
