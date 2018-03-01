Letter: Knee-jerk reactions

Knee-jerk reactions often result in bad decisions. They’re just “feel good” decisions. Emotions should be allowed to subside before making decisions.
What new gun law would have prevented the recent school children massacre?
How many more gun laws will it take before we infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms?
The goal is to take away that right, right? How about enforcing existing gun laws.
This tragedy could have been prevented if everyone involved had done their job.
It’s called “gun violence,” but it isn’t. It’s “people violence.”
Guns don’t commit violence, just as knives, rocks, baseball bats, etc. don’t commit violence.
Sensible gun control? How about sensible control for non-sensible people?
The AR in AR-15 doesn’t represent “assault rifle.”
It looks bad, but there are probably a dozen or more semi-auto rifles that compare in every way, but they don’t look bad.
“If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed,” wrote Thomas Jefferson.
Freedom is maintained by a vigilant populace, and I am afraid we have become too complacent and trust in government and elected officials too much.
John Faulkner, Richland
