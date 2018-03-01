Letter: NRA exposed by Florida teens

We know the story. An emperor, convinced he is wearing beautiful clothes, parades naked in front of a crowd.
It takes a child to shout the truth.
In 1906, Sinclair Lewis attacked disease spread by shoddy meat-packing companies. Food safety improved.
Tobacco companies were caught selling addictive and cancer-causing cigarettes and paid for it.
Ralph Nader showed cars were unsafe at any speed, and car safety improved.
We fix things in America. That’s who we are.
The NRA is the latest corporate representative to be called out for putting gun-maker profits ahead of human life.
Our NRA-owned leaders don’t appear to care about terror and slaughter in schools.
Pushers of assault rifles are pro-death, no matter how much they tell you they are pro-life.
It’s Parkland kids who are speaking up, just like in the story of the naked emperor.
The word “naked” says all you need to know about leaders who take even one dollar of blood money from the NRA.
Our own Dan Newhouse took $3,000 in 2016.
The insanity of letting teens, terrorists and the mentally ill legally buy assault weapons is astounding. It has to end.
Jim Thielman, Richland
