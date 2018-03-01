Letter: Carbon tax won’t change rest of the world

To all who think the Washington carbon tax will have any effect on climate change, consider the following.
Take a globe or world map, and place your fingertip on Washington.
Then, try to cover China, Russia and other countries in the Far East.
When I worked for ABB Combustion Engineering — which furnished over 50 percent of boilers for power generation facilities in the world — no permits were issued for coal-fired plants in the U.S., but new facilities were being completed monthly in these countries.
When the U.S. government paid for replacement heat/power plants in the Russian Federation, so that an obsolete nuclear power plant could be decommissioned, Russia chose to ship coal by train to fuel the replacement facilities so that cleaner natural gas from nearby fields could be pipelined to Europe for hard currency.
Regardless of one’s belief about global warming, carbon taxes and/or other penalties for non-economical power generation causes all products/services in the USA to cost more.
Such taxes and penalties only increase your electricity bills, and require higher taxes to subsidize green energy, damaging your finances and the U.S. economy while other countries laugh at our good — but naive — efforts.
Hugh N. Taylor, Richland
