Letter: Rob shooters of their notoriety

What if there was a way to decrease the number of mass shootings that didn’t start another argument about guns. An idea that either side could get behind because if didn’t involve gun control. This may be a little far fetched, but bear with me.
Notoriety seems to be a factor. Shooters and potential shooters know that they are instantly the lead story on the evening news and if the body count is high enough, if the victims are innocent enough, they will be on the news for days. Talked about for years.
So how do you fix that?
Classify their names immediately in the name of national security. No name, no notoriety. If that was their goal, then why should they bother. Eventually the names would get out — there could be a time limit as well, say one or two years — but that immediate national notoriety would be taken away.
Think this could help? Share this letter or write your own version. Post it yes, but write your congressman. They are the only ones that could make this happen. Let’s take away the motivation.
Evan Rupert, Prosser
