Letter best: When will we finally wake up on gun violence?

Once again gun control is paralyzing Congress, as America grieves for the victims killed by a disturbed person using an AR-15.
I’m a gun owner, but I’m also a parent and I must ask, will this country continue to tolerate our leadership offering just sympathies, or is there some politicians who aren’t in NRA’s pocket who will finally support commonsense restrictions on the availability of rapid fire guns that facilitate mass murder?
I can hear the debate now … we need more mental health services; it’s the violence in society; or even the non-sequitur “cars kill more people then guns.” But the truth is we’ve cut funding for mental health and have reduced the safety net for families. To date the NRA-owned Congress couldn’t even close the loop hole for banning bump stocks, and Trump eliminated background checks for firearms purchases by the mentally unstable.
The fact is, purchasing new automatic weapons is illegal, but semi-automatic guns are not. They can fire almost as quickly, use similar ammunition and do just as much damage, so it seems painfully clear that the loose regulations of high-powered, rapid-fire weapons in the U.S. makes these tragedies likely to happen again and again.
Never miss a local story.
Bob Lober, West Richland
Comments