Letter: A wall won’t solve immigration

A wall in the 21st century? Bring in the drones and innovative technology, stop trying to repair a wall because it’s a waste of money. Mexicans will cross over or under anything for their families.
It was time for Congress to sit down and fix an immigration system to benefit America. Feb. 16 was the deadline for Congress to work together and collaborate on a bi-partison bill to fix our immigration system. The merit-based system that Trump is requesting has some factors that can benefit the U.S., and DACA made engineers, doctors, lawyers and high-contributing people. However, immigrants also contribute in agriculture, factories, amusement parks and the food industry, so why would this merit-based system restrict those industries from flourishing with this immigration system that segregates?
I’m a DACA recipient graduating with a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering and minor in computer science. I own a business, and I’m the president of the Dreamers Club at 23 years of age. Does the United States want to get rid of me?
Maria G Torres Mendoza, Pasco
