Letter: Where’s Newhouse’s outrage over Russia?

Does Congressman Dan Newhouse believe that Russians will be helping his 2018 re-election campaign? From Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller we now know more about how the Russians meddled in our 2016 elections, and from our security agencies we know they are currently targeting our 2018 mid-term elections for “disruption and discord.”
Yet there has been nothing but deafening silence from Newhouse. We have heard not one word of rebuke from him when President Trump refused to impose the sanctions against Russia that were approved in an almost unanimous vote of the House and Senate; not one word of criticism while President Trump cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin in phone calls and in meetings; no outrage when President Trump gave top secret information to Russians in an oval office meeting; no alarm about crazy Congressman Devin Nunes’s memo that disproved the point he thought he was making.
Newhouse’s lack of concern points to only one conclusion — he must think Russian interference will benefit him. If he thought Russians were going to meddle to help his opponent in the 2018 election, he’d be screaming bloody murder and running around like his beard was on fire.
Lillian “Randy” Slovic, Richland
