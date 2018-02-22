Letter: Thanks for supporting Burbank’s levy

As co-chairs of the Columbia School District Citizen’s Levy Committee, we offer thanks to many for the successful passage of the four-year Educational Programs and Operations (EPO) and the Technology levies for Columbia School District.
Our gratitude begins with the members of our school board who slightly upped the technology rate but held the EPO rate constant. We are also indebted to the formal and informal members of the Citizens’ Levy Committee who dedicated numerous hours from last fall through the election of Feb. 13. These volunteers assisted the levy committee in many unsung ways, including helping to mail information to our community, placing levy signs, attending levy forums, donating funds, and writing encouraging letters to the community and the editor. We also thank the editorial staff of this newspaper for supporting the committee’s levy efforts.
Finally, we are particularly grateful for the overwhelming community support for our schools. The fantastic support of the school levies mean that the staff of Columbia School District will be able to continue to provide the best education possible for our greatest resource, our students.
Duane and Kristi Szendre and Fran and Jake Waters, Levy Co-Chairs
