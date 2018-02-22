Letter: Leaders need to lead

The article on Page 9A of the Feb. 17 Herald titled “A look at what’s still alive, likely dead at Capitol” is, fittingly, on the Obituaries page.
The article lists, among the measures that did not advance during this year’s Washington State legislative session, “... a ban on most magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, requirement of enhanced background checks for the purchase of an assault weapon, and raising the age limit to 21 for purchase of an assault weapon ...” None of these measures, if passed, would have any impact whatsoever on Second Amendment rights.
Seventeen students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., are not “likely dead,” they are dead, and our elected officials, based on the past several years of experience, will do nothing to address the issue. Will those officials in this state, as well as in Washington D.C., whether Democrat, Republican or Independent, ever work together to address gun control? Will they ever learn to lead?
Barry Burrow, Kennewick
Comments