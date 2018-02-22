Letter: Newhouse should be ashamed of ADA vote

Our very own Rep. Dan Newhouse voted “yes” on HR 620, which guts the ADA act.
I have family members who are disabled. With his “yes” vote, Rep. Newhouse has deliberately put another obstacle in their path. A disabled person already has to spend so much energy and time on getting the right healthcare, fighting for benefits entitled to them, and now it is up to them to submit detailed letters to businesses that don't comply with ADA access? What was the reasoning behind this bill, and why did he support it?
I am not sure who he is representing in our district, but obviously he does not represent disabled citizens. If you are upset with his actions, I urge you to email him at https://newhouse.house.gov/ and let him know, and also ask why he won't hold a town hall meeting in the Tri-Cities. He was elected to represent all of his constituents, not just big business. Shame on him!
Janet Peterson, Richland
