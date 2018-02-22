Letter: Thank you, Kennewick driver, whoever you are

On Valentine’s Day in the late afternoon at the rest stop on I-90 east of Cle Elum, I found that I had locked my keys in my truck after my spouse had left in our other vehicle, headed for Yakima.
Wondering how I could stay warm without confining myself to the restroom itself for at least two hours, I approached a car that had just arrived and asked the driver if she were headed to Yakima by any chance. She said no, but she’d be going by on her way to Kennewick. She’d be glad to take me to Yakima.
We and her mother, who was riding along, exchanged first names at the outset, but of course I forgot their names immediately. (I’m the fellow who locked his keys in his truck, remember.)
Both of them were congenial and talkative. Importantly, they laughed in the right places. We covered a lot of ground about ourselves in that one-hour drive.
Never miss a local story.
I wasn’t astute enough to get their names and addresses so that I could follow up with more than just “thanks.” Thus, I’m hoping they’ll see this letter. The two of you were wonderful. Thanks so much.
Roger Carlstrom, Yakima
Comments