Letter: No evidence Trump colluded

I would like to respond to Ken Ames of Pasco. Please let us all know what proof you have that our president, elected by us, is a danger to our country.
I am so tired of the baseless comments from all of you so-called experts. He has worked hard and fixed many issues in our country. All of this while having every person blocked my demos and media.
All of you and your Russian collusion with Trump. There is no evidence of our President Trump colluding with any Russian. But we have evidence of Clinton, demo party working with spies to set up lies about Trump campaign.
Let’s focus on the great strides in our country, not bashing a man that takes all of your abuse without evidence and works for free. Enough is enough get over your loss and help our country, not try to make it weaker with allegations that have no fact.
Mike Boise, Kennewick
