Letter: Pasco levy and pizza don’t mix

February 20, 2018 05:36 PM

Just for the record, I am in favor of the Pasco School District levy having already voted “Yes” for this important measure.

As past chair for the Pasco Citizens for Better Schools Committee, I would echo the concerned citizens have expressed regarding the strategy to use the voting history on an advertising piece sent to the district citizens.

I also know that as someone who fund-raised for the committee, business owners that step up and donate, have a heart of gold. They want to help the schools, the children and our community. They do this through their time, resources and importantly, their money.

I do not believe that Papa John’s Pizza, a local franchise owner in the Tri-Cities, should have to take the heat for an advertising decision made by the Pasco Citizens for Better Schools Committee. The committee owes Papa John’s Pizza and the franchise owner, Preston House, a heartfelt apology.

Make it Right!

Michael A. Miller, president, Moon Security Services, Pasco

