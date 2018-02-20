Letter: Take action now

So, yet another school shooting. This time 17 killed and six wounded.
Where and when will the next one be? It’s only a matter of time.
My granddaughter will be starting school in three or four years, so it’s not too soon to start to do something to protect her and millions of other students.
A few common-sense things that could be done: Ban assault-type weapons, no gun sales to anyone under 21 and no gun sales to people with a history of mental health issues.
It does my heart good to see students organizing to protest about this situation.
Students have their whole live ahead of them. Society’s responsibility is to do everything it can to protect each one of them.
If people want guns for self-protection or hunting, that’s all well and good. But assault-type weapons aren’t necessary for anyone to have.
I would like to hope that this student movement will continue and not just be a passing fad.
If change legislation isn’t passed? When these young people are eligible to vote, they won’t forget the legislators who did nothing to protect them.
They’ll vote them out, and change in.
John Garcia, Pasco
