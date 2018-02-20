Letter: A box of rocks

While strolling Luckey and Zoey (Shih-Tzu’s) from the third boat launch along the Leslie Groves asphalt river trail, a light bulb went on.
To all members of Congress who take NRA money:
The NRA should provide to every teacher in the U.S., a box of rocks to fit in their classroom desk drawer.
A similar box of rocks would be given to each school administrator in their office desk drawer for active shooter protection.
The teachers and administrators can throw the rocks in the box at the active shooter for protection and safety.
Students can hope the rocks keep them safe.
Retired teacher Steve Piippo, Richland
