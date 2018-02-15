Letter best: Stock market creating wealth? It doesn’t add up

Of all lies told by the mendacious Oval Office occupant, perhaps the most ridiculous: a rising stock market creates wealth. The stock market, exclusive of dividends, is a zero-sum game at best.
Consider a single stock and a single shareholder. For simplicity, assume this shareholder, Albert, paid nothing for the stock. Then assume Albert sells his stock to Benjamin for $10. Albert is $10 richer. Was wealth created? No. Albert’s gain is Benjamin’s loss; Benjamin is out $10. Sum equals zero. Now suppose Benjamin sells the same stock to Carlotta for $25. Was wealth created? Albert gained $10, Benjamin gained $15, and Carlotta spent $25. $10 plus $15 minus $25 equals zero.
Carlotta hopes to make a profit, too, but suppose, when she sells, she can only get $20 for the stock. Current tally: Albert plus-$10, Benjamin plus-$15, Carlotta minus-$5, and the newest buyer is minus-$20, cashwise. Sum = $10 + $15 - $5 - $20 = zero.
The idea that the stock market “creates wealth” defies common sense and the laws of mathematics. Factories create wealth through production and sale of goods. Mining produces raw materials. Farms produce food. The stock market produces nothing. It is merely a game.
Robert McDonald, Richland
