Letter best: The SOTU on Trump is not so shiny

Hmmm, Merrill Matthews’ shilling defense of Donald Trump’s SOTU address (Feb. 9 Pro/Con) feels a tad bit fulsome to these ears when, days later in Ohio, Trump’s still-bleeding ego sounded off by calling the Democrats “un-American” and suggesting that because they didn’t gush with hand-smarting clapping approval, they were also “treasonous.” From the mouth of the stable genius.
One other “state of the union” bothers me: the domestic one. Trump apparently finds no problem paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels for their union after Melania gave birth to their son (sanctioned by evangelical leader Lewis since no commandment says “Thou Shalt not Commit Mulligans” in the Bible).
The Misogynist-in-Chief also has had a secretary (Rob Porter) in the White House whose history of wife-beating must have been known after an FBI vetting, yet approved his employment anyway. Loyalty “trumps” domestic violence?
Differing states of union. Unfortunately, this president’s history of misogyny, white supremacist sympathy, antipathy toward the free press, staffing incompetence, bankruptcies, raising anxiety over nuclear war, etc., hasn’t done much to make me want to stand and cheer either. On the other hand, if Mueller issues subpoenas, that might be cause for a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
