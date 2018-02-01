Letter: How do you solve a problem like Trump?

There are two leaders in the world that are considered childish and unstable. One of them is ours.
We, the people, somehow put this disreputable person in our White House, even though he didn’t receive the majority of the votes. Being the “free country” in this circumstance, you’d think there is something we could do about that.
Is the world getting the correct impression of how our democracy works? Putin couldn’t have played it better. Thing is, we might have had the same results even without his help.
Is anyone fixing anything yet? Anyone? Bueller?
Elizabeth Koski, Richland
