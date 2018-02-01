Letter: Why would Norwegians want to come to U.S.?

Donald Trump’s savage assessment of Haiti, El Salvador and Africa might have his base cheering, but I’m sure the majority of citizens in this country do not subscribe to such racist dogma. What I found laughable was his question as to why more white Norwegians aren’t immigrating to the USA.
I want to say to the ignorant Mr. Trump: Are you kidding? Your efforts and your party’s agenda are to dismantle health programs like Obamacare (ACA), Medicaid, CHIP, and eventually Medicare. Norwegians enjoy a free health care program. Their maternity leave for women and their husbands alone are enviable.
Norwegians seem happy without a bloated military. They spend money on their citizens and infrastructure instead of wanting to write bigger checks for armament, nuclear weapons and the wealthiest few.
Norwegians may have their differences, but they don’t have a leader encouraging divisiveness. Or hate. Nor do they “schmooze” with Russians.
Never miss a local story.
I don’t believe many Norwegians want to live in the USA, not even the ones who declare themselves geniuses and want a wall on the Swedish border.
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
Comments