Letter: Thanks McDonald’s for helping Fred Meyer folks

As soon as the recent fire was discovered in the Richland Fred Meyer store, all customers and employees were immediately evacuated. The employees had no access to coats or anything to keep them warm on a chilly night.
After about 45 minutes, some employees walked over to the nearby McDonald’s. The management there welcomed them into the restaurant to warm up, regroup and have access to restrooms. They even offered free drinks to anyone that desired one. It was not until approximately 11 p.m. that the fire department finally allowed employees to dash into Fred Meyer through the employee entrance just to obtain their personal items and car keys. Kudos to McDonald’s for being a good neighbor.
Duane C. Lee, West Richland
