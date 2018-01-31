Letter: Trump loves Fox News, and here’s why

Trump hates CNN. One of the reasons for this is that CNN continuously shows film clips of Trump that prove the president lies or contradicts himself.
Republicans and other Trump supporters can’t stand to watch CNN. Instead they watch Fox News because this channel distorts reality to make it more consistent with their delusions. Some of the delusions that Fox News promulgates, and that its viewers wholeheartedly endorse, include:
Illegal immigrants are mostly criminals. (Actually, most illegal immigrants just want a job.)
Climate change is a hoax. (Actually, climate change is the consensus of science.)
Gun controls don’t work. (Actually, countries with strict controls have fewer gun deaths.)
Trickle-down economics works. (In fact, Kansas and Reagan proved that trickle down doesn’t work in the long run.)
Poor people are lazy. (Actually, poor people are disadvantaged.)
Liberals are socialists. (No, socialists are liberals.)
Socialism doesn’t work. (In reality, some of the happiest countries are socialistic.)
Our low unemployment and robust economy are due to Trump. (Actually, employment and our economy have trended upward since Obama.)
In short, people seem to watch Fox News to reinforce a distorted view of reality. Sad. Very sad.
Gary F. Boothe, Pasco
