Letter: States should respect the rule of law

Rule of law, a concept embedded in the Constitution, is personified by blindfolded Lady Justice holding the scales of justice. Justice is to be administered according to written law, and not according to the personal beliefs and biases of those in authority.
There is a war on rule of law in this nation. Examples abound. Many state authorities are acting as if current immigration law doesn’t exist. Why? Because they don’t like the law, feel free to ignore it, and even actively interfere with its enforcement. In the same vein are the marijuana states. Never mind that federal law does not allow use and sale of weed. State authorities believe they have a right to allow its sale and use. Why? Because their state laws allow it, and taxes from it go to good causes.
Likewise, there are the attempts by public colleges to suppress constitutionally protected free speech, and due process for those accused of rape. Why is that justified? They believe it’s for a good cause, so never mind the law.
Disregard of written law is a characteristic of authoritarian government, where law is ignored when it gets in the way. Is this where we are headed?
Rick Engelmann, Richland
