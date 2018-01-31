Letter: Applaud Trump for trying to fulfill promise on immigration

It’s sad to see all the grief that Trump is getting over fulfilling his campaign pledges to build a wall, control the border, stop future illegal immigration and deal with the approximately 12 million here now. Even more disheartening to watch CSPAN and YouTube archive video footage of past two-term democrats Clinton and Obama, who made the same basic promises about fixing the immigration system minus the wall, and who both did little or nothing to fulfill those promises.
The bleeding-heart pleas from the liberal camp of carte blanche amnesty to the 12 million illegal immigrants here is an old worn out song and dance. The amnesty thing was done at least three times in the 80s alone with some 4 million admitted overall. With no wall or better border security going forward than we’ve had in the past, we’ll be in the amnesty mode in perpetuity.
All Trump is doing is keeping his campaign promises prior to him being elected. He should be applauded for keeping those promises, not fought and criticized at every step of the way.
Michael Scrimshe, Burbank
