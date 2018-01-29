Letter: Stop tearing down schools

I went to the original Lewis and Clark and Marcus Whitman elementary schools that were built in the 40s in Richland.
The original Lewis and Clark, Marcus Whitman and Sacajawea schools were replaced in the 80s as I recall. Thirty years later they were all torn down and new schools were built.
The houses in the neighborhoods that these schools service were also built in the 40s and are still there today.
The question I have for the Richland School District is, why do you need to demolish schools after only 30 years of use?
You ask the voters to approve $100 million levies way too often!
I have never voted against a school levy and I won’t this time either, but I’d like the RSD to do a better job of maintaining the schools so that they won’t have to be torn down in another 30 years.
Jim Homan, Richland
