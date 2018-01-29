Letter: Vote yes on levies

Simply put, a “yes” on levy votes continue the previous Columbia School District levies, without increasing your current school levy tax. The Education Progress and Operations, and Technology levies provide funds needed to maintain excellent education in the CSD, by providing additional funds needed to supplement the state and federal funds. Providing an excellent education and resources for these students benefit everyone.
Imagine our schools with crowded classrooms, inferior curriculum, and limited facility maintenance (including septic, and safety equipment) Instead the EPO levy maintains smaller classes, updated materials, and facilities.
Imagine students missing the chance to earn college credits, STEAM, music, drama, and athletics programs. Coaching youth teams from Burbank, we know these programs aren't just for fun.
They reinforce teamwork, responsibility, confidence, and a sense of community.
These programs depend on the EPO levy.
Now imagine our schools functioning without computer systems; without student access to computer labs, mobile equipment, multimedia, classroom devices, or technical support staff. Continuance of the Technology levy is imperative to prepare our students for a competitive future.
Give our students the opportunity to thrive in the years ahead! Vote “yes” for both the EPO and Technology levies.
Duane and Kristi Szendre, Burbank
