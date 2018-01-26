Letter: Liberty, capitalism create wealth, not stealing from poor

It is interesting reading letters to the editor from liberal progressive socialists. They seem think people are rich because they took it from the poor. Ask one question: How does 5 percent of the world’s population (the United States) have 25 percent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product? It is because of liberty, freedom and capitalism.
The richest man in the world, Mr. Jeff Bezos, is worth over $100 billion — that’s a tenth of a trillion dollars. He did not take that from some slug sitting in a chair with a needle in his arm. He did it through capitalism.
There are several countries in the world where liberals could move to and live with ideas they believe in. Cuba and Venezuela come to mind. Please anti-Trumpers, move there. You will have total business control, total gun control, and everyone is equal.
Jerry Czebotar, Pasco
