Letter: Get involved in how Prosser hospital is spending your money

Kudos to 16th District state Rep. Bill Jenkin for his recent call to end the Prosser hospital’s lawsuit against Northwest Community Foundation (formerly Prosser Memorial Hospital Foundation). Mr. Jenkin demonstrated true leadership in his concern for the well-being of the greater Prosser community.
As a taxpayer, I want to know how many of our tax dollars PMH has frittered away on this senseless suit. And while we’re discussing money, there’s the $1.7 million the hospital spent in November buying 33 acres of scrubby pasture northeast of the I-82 Gap Road interchange. You can verify the purchase on the Benton County Assessor’s website, property ID numbers 66224, 66225 and 66226. What are the hospital’s long-term plans for the property? And who’s footing the bill for its future development?
It’s time for answers. Taxpayers, share your questions and concerns with our elected hospital commissioners: Stephen Kenny, chairman; Glenn Bestebreur, secretary; Dr. Sharon Dietrich, Susan Reams, Keith Sattler, Kit Watson and Brandon Bowden. Show up in person at the hospital commission’s next meeting, 7 p.m., Jan. 25 in the hospital conference room and have a say in how your tax dollars are spent.
Linda K. Freepons, Prosser
