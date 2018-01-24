Letter: Uncertainty of employment

In terms of the federal government shutdown, it should be noted that the federal employees typically get back-pay, the contractors typically get nothing.
I worked at the Hanford site for several years as an industrial hygienist and lived in Richland since 2004.
In my 30-year career, I lost an income three times because of a government shutdown, with no back-pay.
All the news reports said that 800,000 federal employees would be out of work.
That affects the contractors the greatest of all.
Within the Tri-Cities, DOE is the major player within the federal government.
DOE employs the highest number of contractors per government agency.
I write this not to insult any federal employee, but to enlighten the affect on contract workers.
I now work in Vancouver because of the uncertainty of continual employment at the Hanford site.
Joseph Price, Vancouver, Wash.
