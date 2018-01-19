Letters to the Editor

Letter best: Keep fighting for me

January 19, 2018 06:11 PM

I am a full time student enrolled in a dual-credit program at my local high school and community college.

I love to learn and have been blessed to be able to do so, thanks to my parents’ many sacrifices.

I have always known I was different to other kids my age.

I am undocumented, but I have been blessed and able to apply for the DACA program.

I ask Sen. Maria Cantwell and Sen. Patty Murray, please continue fighting for me, and the thousands of others, who are terrified for what is to come.

Please continue supporting us and do not give up until a clean DREAM Act is passed.

I want to continue learning and more than anything I yearn to give back to my community.

All that I have ever worked for is in peril.

I have much faith in you and the good people of this country. Please continue fighting for us.

Elsa Chavez, Pasco

