Letter: Can’t wait to see next ‘fake news’ on Trump’s health

In response to the hour-long press report by Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the president’s personal physician, revealing in extensive detail the excellent physical and mental health that President Trump is in — despite misleading and negative queries from the press — I look forward to “fake news” reports such as:
CNN/MSNBC Breaking News: Crisis Exposed in Prez’ Health Report — The President’s doctor revealed today that Trump takes drug for male pattern baldness! See our Special Report, “Why Trump Must Resign Immediately to Spare the Country of the Impending Disaster of his Hair Loss if the Treatment Fails!”
Hugh N. Taylor, Richland
