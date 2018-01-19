Letter: Solution to lost luggage simple: hire more workers

I have many relatives using Pasco’s airport who have not experienced a problem with lost luggage not being returned. However, I am concerned for all passengers of all airports who lose their luggage knowing the airline industry may not return the “lost bags.”
My question is, why don’t airlines hire more people to return the luggage faster? They certainly charge enough money for fares and services, have reduced taxes, and charge extra fees to carry the luggage.
I realize small businesses cannot afford to hire extra help until they get a lot of customers, but hiring more employees might be the solution to a lot of problems large businesses have, like returning lost luggage in a timely manner.
Dawn Wood, Kennewick
