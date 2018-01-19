Letter: IDK has good food, and the Herald should say so

I just read the review for IDK restaurant from Wendy Culverwell. Did she try the food? Was her experience there good? It seems all she wanted to do was bring up the past of the restaurant on Columbia Drive instead of embracing and welcoming a new business to Kennewick.
When articles are done on, lets say, the wine village, they don’t bring up that its next to a crime-riddled, dilapidated trailer park, or located where run down dilapidated buildings used to be. Why the difference?
I have eaten at IDK and enjoyed it. The food was great and the atmosphere is awesome. Welcome to Kennewick.
Al Gaines, Pasco
Editor’s note: Wendy Culverwell’s “Eat All About It” articles are about restaurant openings and closings, not food reviews.
