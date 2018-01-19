Letters to the Editor

Letter: IDK has good food, and the Herald should say so

January 19, 2018 03:28 PM

I just read the review for IDK restaurant from Wendy Culverwell. Did she try the food? Was her experience there good? It seems all she wanted to do was bring up the past of the restaurant on Columbia Drive instead of embracing and welcoming a new business to Kennewick.

When articles are done on, lets say, the wine village, they don’t bring up that its next to a crime-riddled, dilapidated trailer park, or located where run down dilapidated buildings used to be. Why the difference?

I have eaten at IDK and enjoyed it. The food was great and the atmosphere is awesome. Welcome to Kennewick.

Al Gaines, Pasco

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

Editor’s note: Wendy Culverwell’s “Eat All About It” articles are about restaurant openings and closings, not food reviews.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters battle semitruck fire

    A pair of truck drivers managed to escape from a dramatic semi fire early Friday morning. West Benton Fire and Rescue put out the blaze before it spread too far.

Firefighters battle semitruck fire

Firefighters battle semitruck fire 0:11

Firefighters battle semitruck fire
Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale 0:50

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale
Watch Southridge wrestling take down Walla Walla 1:03

Watch Southridge wrestling take down Walla Walla

View More Video