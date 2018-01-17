Letter: Drain the swamp by pulling the plug on IRS

Dear President Trump,
Here attached is an article on the internet of the outlandish effort by the IRS to collect taxes owed. The costs to collect far outweigh collections! Please ask your team to look into this fiasco. We need to drain the swamp of the IRS. Lois Lerner needs to be prosecuted for her actions against conservatives during her time with the Obama administration.
The article says the IRS’s costs to collect was millions more than what was collected. This is some of the swamp that needs to be drained: the IRS.
James Cheshire, Richland
