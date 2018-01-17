Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pasco’s pit bull law is doggy discrimination

January 17, 2018 05:22 PM

It’s time to end dog bigotry in Pasco.

This city has a great tradition of inclusion that dates all the way back to its origins as a railroad town employing foreign workers. Even when other cities in the region had black-after-dark laws, Pasco embraced a multicultural community. Pasco has never been about judging people based on their skin color. Yet it has a law on the books that says your dog is a “potentially dangerous animal” if it looks like it is part pit bull.

The definition in PMC 8.02.010 (17) for potentially dangerous animals is very reasonable and based on the individual animal’s own actions, right up to section (d) where suddenly any dog with an identifiable component of pit bull in its appearance is labeled as a potential criminal. This definition literally spends more time telling you what a bad dog looks like than it does telling you how a bad dog acts.

The members of the new Pasco City Council have an opportunity here, a chance to say that Pasco will not judge their four-legged residents any differently than their two-legged ones, with the chance to show their potential without being condemned for their appearance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dave Allen, Pasco

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

    Dashcam footage from a bus captured footage of a car flying off the median and into the second floor of a building in Santa Ana, Calif.

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage
CPR performed on accident victim 0:56

CPR performed on accident victim
Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

View More Video