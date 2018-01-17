Letter: CHIP — and children — in dire need of support

History teaches that autocratic regimes feel threatened by the new, so these regimes sacrifice their children, one way or another.
Democratic regimes appear more interested in actively promoting the health of their children. Perhaps they are not so afraid of the new?
The USA has not been autocratic, but now we see a pattern: Congress has not yet acted on refunding the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), putting at risk the health of 9 million children of working families. CHIP insured 9.2 million Americans in 2016, but it has been without federal funding since its expiration last year. States will soon run out of money if Congress can’t renew CHIP quickly.
Established in 1997, CHIP provides health insurance to children from working families that don’t qualify for Medicaid but are unable to afford health insurance on their own. CHIP is a cost-effective public health investment.
We need Congress to fully reauthorize CHIP funding, so don’t feel shy about writing your representative about CHIP.
I was inspired to write this letter by a sermon where it was said: “The greatest charge God gives to God’s people is to care for the children … all God’s possibilities are in each child”.
Charles Lo Presti, Richland
