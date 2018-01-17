Letter: ICE’s 7-Eleven crackdown scary than bad language

Something happened this past week that I feel I must comment on. There was much conversation and raising of eyebrow regarding what was said by our president in a meeting with legislators. This should not be a surprise to anyone. He made his views on matters of race and ethnicity perfectly clear when running for office, though the language would have been more fitting of a backwater tavern than a government meeting.
Something else took place that received scant attention but seems to me much more significant and dangerous. Government representatives went into retail establishments (7-Elevens) arresting people at work, based on their ethnicity and country of origin. How can this be in a country where the power of law — not individual mandate — is what we pride ourselves on? I am wondering if the next step is to put the government representatives in special uniforms with swastika-like emblems.
How can this be happening and no one takes notice? Have we all become that indifferent? And this during the week we honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Barbara Oberg, Pasco
